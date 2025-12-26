Park Capital Management LLC WI Invests $1.07 Million in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Corning accounts for 0.9% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,895 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Corning by 23.6% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Corning by 638.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 472,365 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 10.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $2,060,795.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,053.75. The trade was a 56.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 156,135 shares of company stock worth $14,088,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

