7,384 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Bought by Park Capital Management LLC WI

Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,384 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.8% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.01. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 115.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 116.42% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price objective on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $1,970,550.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 148,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,533,422.65. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 131,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,104,205. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

