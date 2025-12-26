VCI Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 757.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.29.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $11,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,171,459 shares in the company, valued at $263,953,141.88. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $4,950,934.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,577,573.68. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,273 shares of company stock worth $44,684,355. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:JBL opened at $234.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

