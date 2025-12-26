VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

ZTS opened at $125.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

