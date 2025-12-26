VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Xcel Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3%

XEL stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.46%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.51%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

