VCI Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,999 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

VCI Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 82.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. This represents a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $138.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

