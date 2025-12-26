VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,373 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.