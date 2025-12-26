Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.60. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3005 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

