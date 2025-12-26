IFS Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 39,151 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 509.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

AGG opened at $100.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

