TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $773,000 in The Kroger Co. $KR

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $518,267,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 101.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,721 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,965,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,127 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $63.00 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

