TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up about 1.1% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of IIPR opened at $50.95 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.02). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 45.80%.The company had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.9%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 180.09%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,634.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,634. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Jon Smith acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 600 shares in the company, valued at $27,540. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $201,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators in the regulated U.S. cannabis industry. The company’s portfolio includes greenhouse facilities, indoor cultivation sites, processing and distribution centers, and other purpose-built properties designed to meet stringent regulatory and operational requirements. By structuring long-term net leases, Innovative Industrial Properties provides its tenants with capital to expand and modernize their operations while maintaining stable, predictable rental income streams.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Innovative Industrial Properties was the first publicly traded REIT in the medical-cannabis sector.

