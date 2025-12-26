Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF $PSMD

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,173,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,751 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 74.96% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF worth $68,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Performance

PSMD stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.47. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $30.88.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

