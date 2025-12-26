Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2,531.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Quest Diagnostics worth $85,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,233,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 296,860 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,039,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,318,000 after buying an additional 744,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after buying an additional 208,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,890,000 after buying an additional 381,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,599,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,337,000 after acquiring an additional 426,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total transaction of $239,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,015.12. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,214.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,676. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $175.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.87. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

