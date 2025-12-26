Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $79.25 Million Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 4,580.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821,862 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Smurfit Westrock worth $79,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 215,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 989,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after buying an additional 40,327 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 986,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

