Okta, Inc. $OKTA Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,432 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Okta worth $76,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,923,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $199,918,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 76.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,744,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,370,000 after purchasing an additional 939,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,263,000 after purchasing an additional 935,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Okta from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.62.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,920. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $112,965.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,077.71. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $88.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.77. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.23 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

Featured Articles

