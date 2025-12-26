Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 397,864 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,864 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Pinterest worth $71,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 282.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Pinterest by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,644.46. This trade represents a 19.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

