Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 131,258 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Biogen worth $203,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 232,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $176.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $185.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering set a $157.00 price objective on Biogen in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.08.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

