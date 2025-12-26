Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,976 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of GoDaddy worth $102,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $265,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $8,269,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 349.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $886,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 399,133 shares in the company, valued at $51,065,076.02. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $307,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,544.20. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,615 shares of company stock worth $1,877,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.18. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.94 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 231.34% and a net margin of 17.01%.GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

