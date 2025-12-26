Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 387,290 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Walt Disney worth $381,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1%

DIS opened at $114.48 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

