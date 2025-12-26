Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 387,290 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Walt Disney worth $381,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1%
DIS opened at $114.48 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55.
Walt Disney Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.
Walt Disney News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney Studios is the only studio to top $6B worldwide in 2025, with “Avatar: Fire & Ash” contributing a large haul (reported $450M+ WW). Strong theatrical receipts support higher-content monetization and studios profit potential. Walt Disney Studios Officially First & Only Studio To Cross $6B WW In 2025; ‘Avatar: Fire & Ash’ At $450M WW
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis suggests Disney could benefit from the Warner takeover battle by remaining strategically positioned (less leverage, better content pipeline), which may leave Disney as a consolidation-era winner. That narrative supports multiple investors rotating into DIS. Disney Could Be the Real Winner from the Warner Takeover Battle. Here’s Why.
- Positive Sentiment: Disney Entertainment Co?Chair Dana Walden discussed the company’s AI priorities and creative vision in a day?on?the?lot interview — signaling management focus on AI-driven content and production efficiencies that investors view as a forward?looking margin tailwind. Spending a Day at the Disney Entertainment Studios
- Positive Sentiment: Park operations updates (new ride/dining announcements, holiday programming) point to ongoing efforts to boost attendance and per?capita spending, supporting the parks segment recovery. Disney Announces New Ride and Dining Updates
- Neutral Sentiment: Market note: a brief roundup reports DIS closed higher in the most recent session — reflects the aggregate of the items above rather than a single catalyst. Walt Disney (DIS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Content experiments (ESPN/Disney alternate NBA Christmas Day cast) show product innovation to drive engagement, but near?term monetization impact is limited. Disney, ESPN create NBA Christmas Day animated alt-cast for second straight year
- Neutral Sentiment: Parks maintenance/capex note — Cinderella Castle makeover set to begin in 2026; long?term guest experience improvement but some short?term spend. Disney World’s Cinderella Castle will begin makeover in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Regional travel pieces (e.g., Tokyo Disney vs. Disney World pricing) and unrelated media market moves have limited direct impact on U.S. revenue forecasts. Is It Actually Cheaper to Visit Tokyo Disney Than Disney World in Florida?
- Neutral Sentiment: Non?U.S. media item (Seven West Media trading suspension) is peripheral to Disney’s fundamentals. Seven West Media Shares Suspended Ahead of Southern Cross Media Takeover
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
