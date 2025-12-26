Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4,007.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382,715 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Corteva worth $165,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $434,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 29.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,836,000 after buying an additional 2,066,519 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4,769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,897 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1,365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,809,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,454,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Corteva from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

Corteva Trading Up 0.3%

CTVA stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

