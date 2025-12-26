Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,616 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Cardinal Health worth $133,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.6% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CAH opened at $207.54 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.53 and a 12 month high of $214.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.