Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $89.94 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of PulteGroup worth $89,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 56.0% in the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in PulteGroup by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.25.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

