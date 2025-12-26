Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $118.92 Million Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,974 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Dollar General worth $118,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dollar General by 66.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 181,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 72,310 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 24.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,959.40. This represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $1,011,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,335.88. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.