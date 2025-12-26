Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4,639.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,308,046 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.92% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $445,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 73.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.03 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,520.08. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,781,456. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

