Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,833,601 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833,601 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.93% of TechnipFMC worth $151,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

NYSE:FTI opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

