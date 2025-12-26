General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3,306.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of General Dynamics worth $297,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 783.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $345.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.60. The company has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

