Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,273 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 52,959 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,973 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,973 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Manganese X Energy stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS: MNXXF) is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to advancing manganese projects for the battery and electric-vehicle markets. The company’s core focus is on identifying, acquiring and de-risking high-purity manganese deposits through systematic exploration, metallurgical testing and pilot-scale processing. By targeting manganese—a critical component in lithium-ion battery cathodes—Manganese X Energy aims to contribute to the growing demand for sustainable energy storage materials.

Through its technical programs, the company evaluates both hard-rock and oxide manganese occurrences, applying hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce battery-grade manganese sulfate and other refined products.

