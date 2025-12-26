Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 120133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

SVNLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 15.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

