3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU) Short Interest Down 58.1% in December

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,996 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 9,548 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EDGU stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10.

The 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (EDGU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US equity securities with a focus on sector and market capitalization selections. The fund adjusts its portfolio in response to U.S EDGU was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

