Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 16812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,280,000.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

