Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) Trading Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.90 and last traded at $35.30. 42,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 298,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Banco De Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Banco De Chile from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 32.87%.The business had revenue of $764.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 437,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 223,565 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Banco De Chile by 143.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco De Chile by 289.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 64,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco De Chile by 53.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) is a leading Chilean financial institution headquartered in Santiago. Founded in 1893, the bank is one of the country’s oldest and most established banking groups, serving a broad spectrum of individual, corporate and institutional clients. It is publicly listed and operates under Chilean banking regulations while participating in international capital markets.

The bank’s core businesses include retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, and investment banking.

