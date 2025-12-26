Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 187.62 and last traded at GBX 185.20, with a volume of 212050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Asia Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.

The stock has a market capitalization of £319.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.50.

In related news, insider Gavin Ferrar acquired 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 158 per share, with a total value of £20,017.02. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes.

CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

