N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,921 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the November 30th total of 21,589 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in N2OFF stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. N2OFF accounts for 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 3.68% of N2OFF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Get N2OFF alerts:

N2OFF Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NITO opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. N2OFF has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

N2OFF ( NASDAQ:NITO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($8.29) earnings per share for the quarter. N2OFF had a negative net margin of 2,420.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.40%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

NITO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of N2OFF in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised N2OFF to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, N2OFF has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on NITO

N2OFF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N2OFF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N2OFF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.