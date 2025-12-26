Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 107 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the November 30th total of 252 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of EVYM opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $50.71.

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (EVYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in US municipal debt that are exempt from federal income tax, primarily having a below investment grade rating and maturities with ten or more years. Securities are selected based on issuers creditworthiness. EVYM was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

