First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,676 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the November 30th total of 177,549 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,068.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $20.54 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $191.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

