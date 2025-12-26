MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) Receives $19.94 Average PT from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.9375.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Williams Trading set a $25.00 price target on MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, October 24th.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 20,747 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $319,296.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,141 shares in the company, valued at $186,849.99. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1,293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 917.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 104.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MXL opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.66 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company’s product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear’s semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

