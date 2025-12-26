Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $18.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.04.
NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.
Shares of NU stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. NU has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NU will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.
Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.
