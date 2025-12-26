Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Sold Rep. Ed Case

Representative Ed Case (D-Hawaii) recently sold shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on December 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on December 1st.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.97. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $337.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.75%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 50,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $30,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ed Case (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Case (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

After serving in the state legislature for eight years, Case represented Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007. He also graduated from the UC Hastings College of Law and worked as a managing attorney at Bays Lung Rose & Holma and Carlsmith Ball, two law firms in Honolulu.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

