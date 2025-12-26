Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 73.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $285,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,942.55. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $116.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

