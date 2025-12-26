Pfizer Inc. $PFE is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,574,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,284,449 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $447,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Pfizer stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

