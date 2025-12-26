Marathon Mission Inc. Invests $495,000 in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Marathon Mission Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,189 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,786,000 after buying an additional 2,575,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,049,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,833,000 after buying an additional 1,550,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $177.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $222.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $177.56.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.