Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 9,800 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $707,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,315 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,803 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,933,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $263,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $135,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of COP stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.25%.The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

