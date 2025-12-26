Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $10.36 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 2.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 112.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $59.46 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

