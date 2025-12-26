Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,092,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,848,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,518,195,000 after purchasing an additional 599,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,802,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,474,000 after buying an additional 670,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,949,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,310,000 after buying an additional 603,197 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $511,655. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

