Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises approximately 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vistra by 210.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra by 19,300.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Vistra by 223.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,842,690.90. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,575.90. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 592,895 shares of company stock valued at $115,003,119 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $161.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.39. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.