Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMB Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 144,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 385,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 116,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

AVUS opened at $113.27 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

