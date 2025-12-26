Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $211.97 and last traded at $211.6230, with a volume of 346915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 118,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

