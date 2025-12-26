Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,859,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 523.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,590,000 after buying an additional 1,273,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,592,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after acquiring an additional 926,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,498,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWXT opened at $178.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average of $170.20. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $218.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

