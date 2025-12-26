Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 target price on Universal Health Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $227.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.33 and a one year high of $246.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

