3,101 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after buying an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,226,628,000 after acquiring an additional 581,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,094,662,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stores Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Potential China catalyst — multiple reports point to a possible large MI308 GPU order from Alibaba (and wider China GPU demand) for 2026, which would materially boost AMD’s data?center revenue if confirmed. A Big China Catalyst Could Be Coming for AMD Stock in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism and price targets — recent analyst notes are overwhelmingly bullish (multiple “Buy/Outperform” ratings) and the median 6?month price target cited is ~$283, supporting upside expectations vs. current levels. Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD) Opinions on China Market Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation — large managers increased exposure in Q3 (notably UBS AM added ~14.4M shares) and some funds (e.g., Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund) also reported additions, providing demand support. Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund Added Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q3
- Neutral Sentiment: Product roadmap chatter — social media and trade writeups hype upcoming MI350/MI355X and longer?term MI450 rack?scale GPUs; promising benchmarks are circulating but commercial wins and volumes remain unconfirmed. Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD) Opinions on China Market Potential
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/tariff timeline extended — a U.S. delay on China chip tariffs to mid?2027 reduces near?term trade friction risk for exports, but full access and scale in China are still uncertain. NVDA, AMD, AVGO: Why China Tariff Delay Could Be a Boost for US Chipmakers
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — Quiver shows 61 insider sales in six months (CEO and senior execs among the sellers), which can signal near?term tax? or liquidity?driven selling and pressures sentiment. Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD) Opinions on China Market Potential
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive dynamics — Oracle, Nvidia and other ecosystem players are making strategic data?center and AI plays; market share gains are possible but execution risk and margin competition could cap upside. Forget The Chips: Oracle Wins Phase 2 of AI (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.0%
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.06.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 181,226 shares of company stock worth $39,877,820 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
